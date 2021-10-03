HomeUSAIn the United States, a passenger plane caught fire during takeoff (Video)
USA

In the United States, a passenger plane caught fire during takeoff (Video)

Літак Spirit Airlines загорівся під час зльоту в американському місті Атлантик-Сіті.

Panasiuk Oleksii

According to local authorities, rescuers evacuated all passengers and crew from the plane, which caught fire during takeoff from the airport in the American city of Atlantic City.

According to NBC 10, the fire was caused by a bird that hit the right engine of the Spirit Airlines liner while it was still on the ground.

“All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the plane. No serious injuries were reported. The airport has reopened, “New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.

The plane was flying to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe Bidenpandemicvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International