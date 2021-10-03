In the United States, a passenger plane caught fire during takeoff (Video)

According to local authorities, rescuers evacuated all passengers and crew from the plane, which caught fire during takeoff from the airport in the American city of Atlantic City.

According to NBC 10, the fire was caused by a bird that hit the right engine of the Spirit Airlines liner while it was still on the ground.

“All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the plane. No serious injuries were reported. The airport has reopened, “New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.

The plane was flying to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.