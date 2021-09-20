HomeLifeStyleIn Texas, the family was kicked out of a restaurant because they...
LifeStyleUSA

In Texas, the family was kicked out of a restaurant because they did not want to take off their masks

Gleb Parfenenko
In Texas, the family was kicked out of a restaurant because they did not want to take off their masks

The couple was asked to leave a restaurant in Texas because they refused to remove their protective masks. The American media note that there were cases when people were asked to leave the closed institution because they refused to wear a mask, but this is the first case when someone was expelled for anti-pandemic measures.

Natalie Webster and her husband were at the Heng Time restaurant in Roulette, Texas, when a waitress approached them and asked to take off their masks or leave the restaurant. The waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, “Our manager told me to come up because I’m kinder to him.”

She explained that the manager’s position was that customers should be without masks, and if they did not remove them, they were asked to leave, Webster told CBS.

The couple, who have a child with a weakened immune system, refused to take off their masks, after which they were asked to leave the restaurant.

For the restaurant owner, it was a “matter of good manners,” and that masks could not be worn in a restaurant. “I spent a lot of money to open a restaurant, I shed blood and sweat for the job, and I don’t want masks here,” said Tom, the restaurant’s owner.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle EastJoe BidenKabulvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International