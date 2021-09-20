In Texas, the family was kicked out of a restaurant because they did not want to take off their masks

The couple was asked to leave a restaurant in Texas because they refused to remove their protective masks. The American media note that there were cases when people were asked to leave the closed institution because they refused to wear a mask, but this is the first case when someone was expelled for anti-pandemic measures.

Natalie Webster and her husband were at the Heng Time restaurant in Roulette, Texas, when a waitress approached them and asked to take off their masks or leave the restaurant. The waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, “Our manager told me to come up because I’m kinder to him.”

She explained that the manager’s position was that customers should be without masks, and if they did not remove them, they were asked to leave, Webster told CBS.

The couple, who have a child with a weakened immune system, refused to take off their masks, after which they were asked to leave the restaurant.

For the restaurant owner, it was a “matter of good manners,” and that masks could not be worn in a restaurant. “I spent a lot of money to open a restaurant, I shed blood and sweat for the job, and I don’t want masks here,” said Tom, the restaurant’s owner.