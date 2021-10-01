Gas prices in the US have jumped to a maximum since the winter of 2014

The price of natural gas futures in the US on Tuesday is rising steadily, reaching a maximum value since early 2014, according to trading data.

The price of November natural gas futures in the US rose 4.9% to $ 6.15 per MMBtu (one million British thermal units). Earlier, during trading on Tuesday, the indicator jumped to 6.3 dollars, which is the highest value since February 2014.

According to Bloomberg, gas prices are rising rapidly around the world, and low reserves in Europe and Asia are raising concerns about its shortage as winter approaches.

“As no significant increase in production is expected in the next few months, and export companies are operating at almost full capacity due to high demand in Europe and Asia, the feeling of shortage could easily become a reality if it is a cold December,” the agency quoted Dennis Kissler, senior vice president. President of Bok Financial Securities.

Meanwhile, the price of gas futures in Europe at the opening of trading on Tuesday reached a new all-time high, exceeding $ 1,000 per thousand cubic meters.