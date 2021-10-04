HomeUSAEnvironmental disaster in the United States: an oil pipeline accident led to...
USA

Environmental disaster in the United States: an oil pipeline accident led to an oil leak

Gleb Parfenenko
Environmental disaster in the United States: an oil pipeline accident led to an oil leak

An oil pipeline leak occurred in the United States. More than 3,000 barrels of oil fell into the Pacific Ocean.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred over the Amplify Energy pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach in Orange County, California.

As a result, more than 3,000 barrels of oil fell into the Pacific Ocean, killing fish and birds as the streams hit a local ecological reserve.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has sent experts to investigate the incident. Now the oil slick is 12 km long. The spill has not yet been localized.

According to the Coast Guard, as a result of the spill, employees of the department seized more than 4.6 thousand liters of oil mixture.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicweatherJoe Bidenvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International