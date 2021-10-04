Environmental disaster in the United States: an oil pipeline accident led to an oil leak

An oil pipeline leak occurred in the United States. More than 3,000 barrels of oil fell into the Pacific Ocean.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred over the Amplify Energy pipeline off the coast of Huntington Beach in Orange County, California.

As a result, more than 3,000 barrels of oil fell into the Pacific Ocean, killing fish and birds as the streams hit a local ecological reserve.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has sent experts to investigate the incident. Now the oil slick is 12 km long. The spill has not yet been localized.

According to the Coast Guard, as a result of the spill, employees of the department seized more than 4.6 thousand liters of oil mixture.