Donald Trump: If I were president, the vaccine wouldn’t be mandatory

Former US President Donald Trump said that if he were still the head of state, he would not make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory, but instead “sell” them to people, urging them to do so voluntarily.

Incumbent President Joe Biden announced last month that most government employees will need to get vaccinated or face the possibility of losing their jobs. He also said that companies with 100 or more employees should require employees to be vaccinated or tested regularly.

“I wouldn’t tell anyone, ‘You have to do this.’ But I would “sell” this desire.

“Look, I’m very proud of what we’ve done with vaccines,” Trump told host Bill O’Reilly in an interview with The First TV, which is quoted by the New York Post.

“It was supposed to take about five years (until vaccines were developed) and they said it wouldn’t work. “I made three vaccines in less than 9 months and they work, work really well,” Trump said.

He added: “I would convince people to get vaccinated. I don’t want to force them. When I was president, nothing obligatory was said. Everyone wanted a vaccine. A lot of people don’t want this now. ”

The Trump administration is leading the development of coronavirus vaccines as part of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, which spends billions on developing and purchasing vaccines, the New York Post recalls.