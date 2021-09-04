HomeUSABiden instructed to declassify documents on 9/11
USA

Biden instructed to declassify documents on 9/11

Глава Білого дому нагадав, що, вступаючи на посаду президента США, він зобов'язався розсекретити частину документів про напади терористів на країну в вересні 2001 року

Yevhenii Podolskyi

US President Joe Biden instructed the Department of Justice to declassify confidential documents related to the investigation of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“Today, I signed a decree directing the US Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to oversee the declassification of documents related to the FBI’s 9/11 investigations,” the American leader said in a White House statement.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has been ordered to release the declassified documents within the next six months by presidential order.

The head of the White House recalled that, assuming the office of President of the United States, he pledged to declassify part of the documents on terrorist attacks on the country in September 2001.

“As the 20th anniversary of this tragic event draws near, I am honoring this commitment,” Biden said.

