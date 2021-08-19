Biden called the inevitable chaos in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

There was no way to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan without creating chaos. This was stated by US President Joe Biden in an interview with ABC News.

At the same time, Biden stressed the “loyalty” of the decision on Afghanistan.

The American leader answered negatively to the host’s question about whether it was possible to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan in any other way. “The idea that it was possible to withdraw troops in one way or another without provoking chaos – I personally do not know how this is possible,” – said Biden.

According to the president, in making this decision, the White House took into account the version of possible chaos in Afghanistan.

Washington was not sure that the Taliban would allow American citizens to leave the country, Biden explained. “But what are they doing now? Collaborate. American citizens are allowed to leave the country, “the White House chief said.

The situation in Afghanistan

The Taliban have stepped up attacks in Afghanistan following the failure of inter-Afghan talks and the US decision to withdraw its troops from the country.

In June, Taliban militants seized dozens of counties, then switched to provincial administrative centers.

Taliban militants control all checkpoints and administrative centers in all major provinces of Afghanistan except the capital, Kabul.

According to local sources, Kabul International Airport is currently the only exit from the country.

The US military has begun evacuating the US embassy in Kabul, the process will be completed within three days, according to Western media.

Meanwhile, a peaceful transfer of power was promised in Kabul on Sunday. The relevant message from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan contributed to the spread of rumors about the future resignation of President Ashraf Ghani. The president himself has not yet commented on this information.

According to the United Nations, 1,659 civilians were killed in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021, and more than 1,000 in the last month.

The Independent Human Rights Commission of Afghanistan announced that about 1 million civilians had fled their homes between early May and August.

According to the United Nations, 18 million Afghans need humanitarian assistance.