A Texas court has suspended a scandalous ban on abortion

A federal court in Texas has temporarily banned a controversial abortion law.

The law provided for an almost complete ban on abortions in the state and provoked violent protests. This is the strictest anti-abortion law in the country, which has been in effect in Texas since September.

President Joe Biden also spoke out against the ban on abortion, saying it was unconstitutional.

A Texas court has temporarily banned a similar argument – that the abortion law would violate the rights of women they have had since 1973, when abortion was legalized across the country.