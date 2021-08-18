HomeUSAA new catastrophe is looming in Haiti, threatening even greater destruction
A new catastrophe is looming in Haiti, threatening even greater destruction

Gleb Parfenenko
Photo: BGNES

The earthquake in Haiti has already killed more than 1,400 people and left tens of thousands homeless. In this catastrophic situation, the country is facing another catastrophe: Hurricane Grace threatens to lead to new casualties and destruction.

After a strong earthquake in Haiti, rescue teams continue to search for survivors of the destroyed buildings. Excavators are very careful to clear debris, as it is very likely that people are buried under them.

A new catastrophe is approaching

Rescuers are in a hurry, as the catastrophic situation could be exacerbated by tropical storm “Grace”, which threatens to cause severe floods, as a result of which many houses damaged by the earthquake may collapse.

In 2010, Haiti was hit hard by another devastating earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people. At that time, many cities and municipalities did not have emergency plans.

Heavy rains have already begun

Today, the picture has not changed: there are problems with providing the affected areas with basic necessities, and rescuers cannot reach some of them at all – entire streets or roads are flooded after a series of earthquakes. And while humanitarian aid is just beginning, the country is threatened by another catastrophe – tropical storm “Grace” threatens to cause new casualties and destruction, writes DW.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the quake exceeded 1,400 people, and at least 7,000 people were injured. Areas in the southwestern part of the country suffered the most.

