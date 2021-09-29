The English farm offers cabbage collectors up to 30 pounds per hour

HomeGREAT BRITAINThe English farm offers cabbage collectors up to 30 pounds per hour
The family farm TH Clements and Son in Lincolnshire offers the opportunity to earn £ 30 per hour and £ 240 per day, picking broccoli and cabbage.

These attractive offers appear on the island against the background of a severe shortage of labor in the entire farming sector of the UK, according to the online publication FarmingUK, quoted by sipon.bg.

In this situation, with year-round employment, each collector can earn up to 62 thousand pounds a year.

The farm is recruiting people in the local port of Boston through social media posts. “We are looking for Polish workers to harvest our broccoli. Excellent productivity with the ability to earn up to 30 pounds per hour for year-round work,” – said in one of the ads.

This situation in the UK arose after a growing shortage of labor due to restrictions on foreign workers after the country’s exit from the EU. As a result, supermarket shelves were emptied, while no one collected, processed and delivered agricultural products from farms.

