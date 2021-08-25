HomeGREAT BRITAINPrince Harry and Megan made a donation to the victims of the...
Prince Harry and Megan made a donation to the victims of the earthquake in Haiti

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Getty Images

British Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle have made a donation to the non-governmental organization of chef Jose Andres, which supplies hot food to hospitals and rescue centers in Haiti after the devastating earthquake, according to Maylonline.

The Dukes of Sussex, living in California, USA, made a donation to Andres World Central Cuisine through their Archwell Foundation.

Chief Andres is a personal friend of Prince Harry and Megan. He was a guest on the first issue of their podcast and recently supported Megan’s 40×40 anniversary. The Duchess of Sussex invited 40 of her friends to spend 40 minutes of their time helping to advise women who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

