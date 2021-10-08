Britain recognizes Turkey’s vaccination certificate

HomeCOVID Travel NewsBritain recognizes Turkey's vaccination certificate
The UK government has included Turkey in the list of countries it recognizes to vaccinate, which saves those arriving from there the need to go into 10 days of self-isolation. This is stated in a statement by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Transport.

In addition to Turkey, another 36 states have been added to the countries of the European Union, Switzerland, the United States and a number of other destinations, including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan and South Africa.

The decision comes into force next week.

Last month, UK authorities removed Turkey from the so-called COVID-19 red list. Starting September 22, those arriving from Turkey no longer need to self-isolate in specially designated hotels.

