HomeGREAT BRITAINBritain is creating laser weapons with virtually unlimited ammunition
GREAT BRITAINScience

Britain is creating laser weapons with virtually unlimited ammunition

Gleb Parfenenko
Britain is creating laser weapons with virtually unlimited ammunition

The UK Ministry of Defense has signed three contracts to develop demonstration models for ground-based and ship-based laser systems.

The main advantage of this type of weapon – virtually unlimited ammunition. Because the radiant installation fires until it stops receiving energy from the power supply.

The UK Ministry of Defense has signed three contracts to develop a demonstration of weapons with targeted energy transfer. They plan to start testing them in 2023, and all work should be completed by 2025.

Thales UK, which has won two contracts, will develop a laser system to counter drones on board the frigate, as well as a radio frequency system demonstrator. The latter will have to monitor air, ground and sea targets. It will be installed on a MAN SV truck.

The third contract was signed with Raytheon UK for the creation of a laser demonstrator of the Wolfhound armored vehicle.

Laser weapons now require relatively high currents, which conventional diesel generators or auxiliary power plants cannot always provide.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International