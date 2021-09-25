UN: More than 350,000 killed in Syria from 2011 to 2021

According to confirmed data, 350 thousand people became victims of the civil war in Syria, but the real numbers are much higher. This was announced by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, speaking at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Bachelet praised the efforts of a limited number of individuals and organizations to document the victims of the 10-year conflict in Syria.

According to her, according to the results of the work carried out, it became established that as a result of the conflict in Syria, 350,209 people were killed in the period from March 2011 to March 2021.

At the same time, the High Commissioner stressed that these statistics are based on careful work, but the data collected should not be considered as a complete list of victims of the conflict.

Bachelet noted that every 13th of the victims is a woman, 26,727 in total, and almost every 13th is a child, 27,126 in total.