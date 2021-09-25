HomeSYRIAUN: More than 350,000 killed in Syria from 2011 to 2021
SYRIAInternational organizationsUN

UN: More than 350,000 killed in Syria from 2011 to 2021

Кожен 13-й з числа загиблих - жінка і майже кожен 13-й - дитина, заявила Мішель Бачелет

Yevhenii Podolskyi

According to confirmed data, 350 thousand people became victims of the civil war in Syria, but the real numbers are much higher. This was announced by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, speaking at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Bachelet praised the efforts of a limited number of individuals and organizations to document the victims of the 10-year conflict in Syria.

According to her, according to the results of the work carried out, it became established that as a result of the conflict in Syria, 350,209 people were killed in the period from March 2011 to March 2021.

At the same time, the High Commissioner stressed that these statistics are based on careful work, but the data collected should not be considered as a complete list of victims of the conflict.

Bachelet noted that every 13th of the victims is a woman, 26,727 in total, and almost every 13th is a child, 27,126 in total.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International