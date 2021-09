Turkey will ratify the Paris Agreement on Combating Climate Change next month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

“Next month, we will present the Paris Climate Agreement to parliament for ratification,” said Turkish President Erdogan from the rostrum of the General Assembly, saying that his country had not ratified the agreement due to injustice in terms of responsibility, but that progress had been made recently. , says Reuters.