The UN has announced the end of the era of leaded gasoline

The international organization said that Algeria was the last country to stop selling gasoline, harmful to human health and the environment.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) reported that Algeria stopped selling leaded gasoline in July, putting an “official end” to the use of such gasoline in cars.

Wealthy countries began to phase out leaded gasoline in the 1970s and 1980s because of harm to human health and the environment, but some countries continued to sell it.

In 2002, UNEP made a last-ditch attempt to ban leaded gasoline.

“The successful introduction of a ban on leaded petrol is an important milestone for global health and the environment,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

Lead was added to gasoline about 100 years ago under the pretext of improving engine performance.