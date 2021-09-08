HomeALGERIAThe UN has announced the end of the era of leaded gasoline
ALGERIAInternational organizationsUN

The UN has announced the end of the era of leaded gasoline

Gleb Parfenenko
The UN has announced the end of the era of leaded gasoline

The international organization said that Algeria was the last country to stop selling gasoline, harmful to human health and the environment.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) reported that Algeria stopped selling leaded gasoline in July, putting an “official end” to the use of such gasoline in cars.

Wealthy countries began to phase out leaded gasoline in the 1970s and 1980s because of harm to human health and the environment, but some countries continued to sell it.

In 2002, UNEP made a last-ditch attempt to ban leaded gasoline.

“The successful introduction of a ban on leaded petrol is an important milestone for global health and the environment,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP.

Lead was added to gasoline about 100 years ago under the pretext of improving engine performance.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle Eastfirevaccinepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International