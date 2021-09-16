UN calls for a moratorium on the use of artificial intelligence

The United Nations has called for a moratorium on the use of some artificial intelligence systems, such as face recognition, and said it was time to introduce human rights protections, France-Presse reported.

“Artificial intelligence technologies can have negative or even catastrophic consequences if they are used without sufficient consideration of how they affect human rights,” said Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

She called for an assessment of the risks posed by the various systems based on artificial intelligence, and then to ban or, in any case, strictly regulate those that pose the greatest danger. This assessment identifies risks to the right to privacy or freedom of movement and expression. However, until these assessments are conducted, “states must impose a moratorium on technologies that potentially pose a high risk,” said the former Chilean president, presenting a new report from his office on the subject.

In particular, she pointed to the example of technologies that allow automatic decision-making, or technologies that create profiles.

“Artificial intelligence systems are used to determine who can use public services, to decide who has a chance to be hired, and, of course, to influence the information that people can see and share on the Internet.” , – Bachelet emphasized.