Travel sites have started using ChatGPT to find the best tour options for tourists

The American travel company has added a new feature to its website for selecting the best options for tours using ChatGPT artificial intelligence. Tourists will be able to receive individual recommendations for places of rest, flights, reservations, entertainment, and attractions, writes Dailystar.

The growing popularity of the ChatGPT platform opens up wide opportunities for planning the perfect vacation and solving problems related to it. This was decided by the American company Expedia, which launched a new function for tourists in partnership with this well-known neural network. Users of the site and the app are invited to start a conversation with artificial intelligence, ask questions of interest, and get advice about places to visit, where to stay, how to get around, what to see, and what to do.

The function aims to study and meet the needs of each person so that they can focus on relaxation. The reservation procedure is significantly simplified. The system takes an intelligent approach to selection, automatically saving the hotels discussed in the conversation, helping users stay organized and simplifying the selection of dates, checking availability, and adding flights, cars, or activities.

Peter Kern, vice chairman and director of Expedia Group, said: “By integrating ChatGPT into the Expedia app and combining it with our other AI-powered search capabilities, such as hotel comparison, flight price tracking, and ride-sharing tools, we can now offer travelers an even more intuitive way to create their perfect trip.”

The company believes that tourists will receive the following benefits from high technologies:

the ability to shop using artificial intelligence to provide personalized and on-demand travel options from 1.26 quadrillion variables, such as hotel location, room type, date ranges, pricing, and more;

confidence in booking air tickets at the most favorable prices, which will be tracked by artificial intelligence;

solving problems in case of unexpected changes in the trip with the help of an II consultant, available around the clock.

Expedia has previously implemented other AI technologies on its platform. It uses a customer service chatbot to help travelers with any post-booking issues. In addition, the flight price tracking feature is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.