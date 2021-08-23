HomeUAEA fined tanker burned down in Dubai
UAE

A fined tanker burned down in Dubai

Біля узбережжя Умм-Аль-Кувейн згорів покинутий танкер

Yevhenii Podolskyi

An abandoned tanker burned off the coast of Umm al-Quwain. The ship, moored in the area of ​​Al Rafa, caught fire on August 23, 2021 in the morning. Firefighters from the three nearest emirates – Umm al-Quwain itself, as well as Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman – fought the fire. Currently, the fire is under control. No one was injured.

On August 11, Dubai Civil Defense Forces extinguished a large fire in the Jebel Ali Industrial and Port Zone. The fire broke out at a plastic factory and was accompanied by heavy smoke. All factory workers were evacuated in a timely manner, no one was injured.

We will remind, on the night of July 8, 2021 in Dubai there was a powerful explosion in the port of Jebel Ali. A large fire broke out on a ship with flammable materials, which was anchored in the port. The fire was without casualties and was promptly extinguished.

