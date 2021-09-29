The man, who went missing, joined the search as a volunteer (PHOTOS)

HomeLifeStyleThe man, who went missing, joined the search as a volunteer (PHOTOS)
According to the Daily Sabah, the wanted Turk has agreed to conduct his own search operation in a wooded area in Bursa.

Beyhan Mutlu, a resident of Inegol, Bursa district, was put on the wanted list on Tuesday after his relatives could not contact him for several hours.

The man went out with friends with whom he drank, then went into the woods and in a state of intoxication joined a group of rescuers in search of the missing.

Only later, after interrogation, Mutlu realized that he was the wanted man. After testifying, the man was taken home by authorities.

Project assistance
