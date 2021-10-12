Turkish “white paradise” Pamukkale has been visited by more than 1 million tourists in 9 months

Turkey’s popular tourist area of ​​Pamukkale in Denizli province in the first nine months of 2020 was visited by more than 1 million tourists.

This area of ​​Turkey is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Pamukkale is famous for its thermal waters, which form travertine cascades, terraces and pools, as well as underground cities.

Tourists spend time walking on the white terraces of travertine, swimming in thermal springs, including the famous pool of Cleopatra, traveling in balloons and parachuting.

Due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which has negatively affected tourism worldwide, the number of people who visited Pamukkale in 2020 was limited to 620,120 people, while in January-September this year, “white paradise” in Turkey was visited by 1 million 50 thousand tourists.

The head of the Denizli Hotel Association (DENTUROD), Gazi Murat Shen, told Anadolu Agency that Pamukkale was returning to its former days with the normalization of the situation.

According to him, many facilities in Pamukkale have reopened their doors to visitors.

Shen is pleased that in the first nine months he managed to reach the goal of 1 million tourists set for the pandemic.

“We expect that another three thousand tourists will visit Pamukkale in three months until the end of the year. That is, the total number of tourists is expected to exceed 1.2 million by the end of the year. We receive bookings from South Korea and Taiwan. Requests from Southeast Asian countries have also been received since October, ”he said.

The head of DENTUROD hopes that 2022 will be better, both for Turkey as a whole and for Pamukkale.

According to him, with the full restoration of Pamukkale in 2022 will reach the goal of 3 million tourists.