Tourists using a tracker to find lost luggage near trash cans

The tourist told on her Twitter account how she managed to find luggage lost by the American airline United Airlines with the help of a tracker. The woman’s post has received more than 20 million views.

After the carrier’s representative said her luggage was missing, the woman herself began to track it using the AirTag tracker, which she placed in her suitcase before the trip.

Valerie saw that her bag often changed its location. Using the Google Street View function, she found her in an apartment complex, “by the dumpsters.”

The passenger reported this to the airline staff. She was assured that the baggage would be found and delivered soon. However, over the next few days, the bag changed its location again and, having visited different addresses several times, including restaurants and apartments, finally arrived at the owner.

“I just wanted everyone to know that the airline lost my bag and is lying about it. At the trash cans, I found other empty suitcases from United Airlines flights,” Valerie writes.

Note that using AirTag to clarify the location of baggage in Russia will not work. In our country, the use of ultra-wideband (UWB) is prohibited by law. This technology allows you to calculate the most accurate position of the tracker, up to several centimeters.

