Tourists told about the weather in Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh next week

The Meteorological Administration of Egypt told about the weather for the week. The weather will be moderate in Greater Cairo and Lower Egypt (Cairo, Alexandria and the entire Mediterranean coast), hot in northern Sinai (Sharm el-Sheikh).

The temperature of the sea water on the beaches of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh will remain between +25 and +26 ° C, which is quite comfortable for many tourists. Hotels are full of vacationers, there are not enough places due to high demand in Ukraine and Russia due to the announced “kivyny vacations”.

According to weather forecasters, during the day in most parts of the country, especially in popular resorts, the average temperature will remain at + 29 ° C, and at night + 23 ° C. Most of the week the heat will be accompanied by a north wind and moderate waves. The Mediterranean coast of Egypt will have cooler weather – an average of + 27 ° C during the day and + 22 ° C at night.

The weather forecast for the coming week in Egyptian resorts and tourist provinces is as follows:

day / night ° C

Cairo + 27 / + 18

Alexandria + 26 / + 20

Port Said + 27 / + 20

Suez + 27 / + 18

Nuweiba + 30 / + 23

Taba + 26 / + 20

Monastery of St. Catherine + 24 / + 10

Sharm el-Sheikh + 29 / + 23

Hurghada + 29 / + 22

Marsa Alam + 28 / + 22

El-Fayyum + 28 / + 19

Luxor + 33 / + 20

Aswan + 33 / + 21

Here are a few steps you can take to protect your skin in the Egyptian sun: