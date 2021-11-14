Tourists in Egypt warned of mortal danger: an invasion of scorpions began, more than 500 people were bitten in a day, there are dead

Egyptian doctors in the city of Aswan had to be distracted from the coronavirus due to an unexpected attack. The city was literally flooded with dangerous black scorpions. More than 500 people were injured by their bites, and there were fatalities.

According to the Times Of Israel, the bites killed at least three people. Egyptian scorpions – one of the most poisonous, the publication notes, the bite of an Egyptian scorpion with a thick tail can kill a person in less than an hour.

The situation was even commented on by the acting Minister of Health of Egypt Khaled Abd al-Gaffa. “503 citizens in Aswan received an antidote from scorpion bites …” – he said. He also added that Egyptian hospitals have a sufficient supply of antidotes for scorpion bites – in the province of Aswan in stock there are 3350 doses. In addition, the Ministry of Health urged locals and tourists to avoid “mountain and forest” areas and be careful.

The reason for such an invasion in the Ministry of Health also explained – it was abnormal weather for Egypt. We will remind, since Friday in Aswan there were heavy rains that in places with a hail flooded the city and raised level of the river Nile – read details on the link. Due to this downpour, the burrows of scorpions were damaged, which went en masse to seek new shelter, so they found themselves near residential buildings, which explains their “fights” with people.