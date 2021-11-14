HomeEGYPTTourists in Egypt warned of mortal danger: an invasion of scorpions began,...
EGYPTTourism

Tourists in Egypt warned of mortal danger: an invasion of scorpions began, more than 500 people were bitten in a day, there are dead

Gleb Parfenenko
Туристів у Єгипті попередили про смертельну небезпеку: почалася навала скорпіонів, за добу укушено понад 500 осіб, є загиблі

Egyptian doctors in the city of Aswan had to be distracted from the coronavirus due to an unexpected attack. The city was literally flooded with dangerous black scorpions. More than 500 people were injured by their bites, and there were fatalities.

According to the Times Of Israel, the bites killed at least three people. Egyptian scorpions – one of the most poisonous, the publication notes, the bite of an Egyptian scorpion with a thick tail can kill a person in less than an hour.

The situation was even commented on by the acting Minister of Health of Egypt Khaled Abd al-Gaffa. “503 citizens in Aswan received an antidote from scorpion bites …” – he said. He also added that Egyptian hospitals have a sufficient supply of antidotes for scorpion bites – in the province of Aswan in stock there are 3350 doses. In addition, the Ministry of Health urged locals and tourists to avoid “mountain and forest” areas and be careful.

The reason for such an invasion in the Ministry of Health also explained – it was abnormal weather for Egypt. We will remind, since Friday in Aswan there were heavy rains that in places with a hail flooded the city and raised level of the river Nile – read details on the link. Due to this downpour, the burrows of scorpions were damaged, which went en masse to seek new shelter, so they found themselves near residential buildings, which explains their “fights” with people.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanweatherJoe Bidenearthquakeplane

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International