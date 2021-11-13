Hurghada and Mars-Alam are approaching showers and thunderstorms, Aswan – a snowstorm: Egypt is covered by abnormal weather

Weather anomalies from Friday covered the resorts of Egypt: strong thunderstorms hit the Red Sea province, where Hurghada and other resorts, and near Aswan recorded even a “downpour with pieces of snow”, ie, a thunderstorm with hail.

Meteorologists predict that strong thunderstorms will fall in the southeast on Saturday, including the Red Sea province. Clouds are also moving to Luxor. Citizens of Egypt, as well as drivers were urged to be careful on the roads. Meteorologists also say that heavy rains are likely to return over the next 10 days, affecting not only the Mediterranean coast, including Alexandria, but also possible downpours in the Red Sea province and possibly southern Upper Egypt, central and southern Sinai.

A unique weather phenomenon for Egypt was also observed in the province of Aswan – there, according to Egyptian media, “pieces of snow and rain fell, accompanied by thunder and lightning,” that is, a thunderstorm with hail. Due to the hurricane and the thunderstorm, the highways were closed, as well as the movement of the river was stopped, or cruise liners were “hit” – it is not reported.

Major General Ashraf Attia, the governor of Aswan, announced an increase in the province’s emergency services to increase rainfall and urged motorists and owners of tourist and fishing boats to be careful due to bad weather.

The Meteorological Administration has also said that thunderstorms will continue over the mountain ranges of the Red Sea, especially in the area of ​​Mars Alam and the Eastern Desert. Thunderstorms from light to medium are likely in southern Sinai and the extreme south of Upper Egypt in Nuweiba, St. Catherine, Luxor, Abu Simbela and Aswan. Strong winds are also expected at the resorts.

However, as the weather forecast of tourists reassures, it will not last long. By Monday, Hurghada will have clear sunny weather with a temperature of +27 ° C – and at this level, such beach weather will last all week.