HomeFranceTourists have been warned of possible chaos during trips to Europe
FranceGreat BritainTourism

Tourists have been warned of possible chaos during trips to Europe

Gleb Parfenenko
Gleb Parfenenko
Хаос авіаперевезень продовжиться: названо нові тимчасові рамки

Strikes, delays, and cancellations threaten the high summer season, with tourists warned of possible chaos when traveling to Europe. According to Schengenvisainfo, European trade unions warned Eurocontrol that mass strikes may occur in Europe within the next six months.

At the same time, no specific dates were announced, as it was “only a preliminary warning”. So far, Eurocontrol, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, is negotiating with the trade unions and “hopes for a positive result.” But tourists have already been warned to prepare for the worst.

As the chief executive of London Gatwick Airport, Stuart Wingate, said, strikes could become “one of the biggest headaches” for the airport this summer. She also noted that 33,000 flights per day are expected over the next eight weeks, an 8% increase compared to the same period last year, meaning more flight cancellations and delays are likely.

At the same time, according to Eurocontrol, the average delay per flight in the first quarter of 2023 increased to a 5-year high of 14.5 minutes per flight compared to the first quarter of 2022, when the average delay per flight was 9.5 minutes per flight.

Another alarming piece of information is that strikes were the main cause of all disruptions registered in the first quarter of this year.

Fresh news

Related news

Popular rubrics

TourismTurkeyRussiaUkraineCOVID Travel NewsLifeStyleUSAEgyptGreat Britain

Popular topics

COVID-19The war of the Russian Federation against UkrainecuriousEuropecoronavirusDue to touristssanctionsAir travelairport

Social networks

Warning

Full publication (reprint) of dip.org.ua materials on social networks is prohibited. Partial reprinting (up to 30% of the material) is possible if there is an active hyperlink to the source of the publication and a clickable link to the page dip.org.ua on social networks at the beginning of the post.

When using dip.org.ua materials on other Internet sites, a direct active hyperlink to the page containing the original publication is mandatory. The link should be visible and located at the beginning of the publication. Otherwise we will swear.

The site may contain content that is not suitable for viewing by people under 16 years of age.

© 2022 DIP - Tourist portal