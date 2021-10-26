HomeTourismThe Turks were shocked, the tourist filled his suitcase with food from...
The Turks were shocked, the tourist filled his suitcase with food from the buffet

Turkish media and social networks are discussing a shocking incident in the resort town of Alanya. A popular 5-star all-inclusive hotel detained a tourist who filled a suitcase with food from a buffet and tried to take it home.

The impressive find was discovered in a famous hotel, where mostly Russian tourists live, but there are also Ukrainian guests. It is specified that inside the travel bag were found olives, carefully collected in a plastic bottle, various types of cheese and cookies.

The details of the incident are not specified, but this is not an isolated case of savagery of tourists who received unlimited access to food in a Turkish hotel. A similar case occurred recently at the Managavta Hotel: a tourist collecting food from a buffet was also caught here. His prey was apples, oranges, tea, fruit juices, shampoo, toilet paper, disposable tableware and more.

Note that “stuffing their pockets and bags” with food from the buffet is especially different from Russian tourists.

