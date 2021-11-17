The Turks complained about the stinginess and poverty of Russian tourists

Turkish hoteliers and shopkeepers continue to complain about the avarice and poverty of Russian tourists, citing the example of Germans, who spend three times more. At the same time, the Turks have noted another feature of Russian holidaymakers abroad – our neighbors are ruthlessly trading in the market, greatly knocking down the price. This was reported by the tourist media of Turkey.

Russia’s impoverishment is a massive trend that has been observed for the last few years, so it is not surprising that Russians are stingy when shopping in Turkey. And how not to bargain, if the average Russian is now expensive every ruble. What the Turks call stinginess, in a crisis, our Russians will call economy: buy all All inclusive, burning, and completely “squeeze” it, trying not to spend anything on the side – as they say, not to fat, to be alive «

According to the president of the Antalya Traders’ Association, Ramazan Teker, German tourists are the most solvent. “German tourists buy more than other travelers from Europe, Russia and the CIS. Compared to Russian vacationers, Germans spend 3-4 times more. In addition, travelers from Germany buy at the stated price, and the Russians always try to bargain, trying to lower the price, “said the head of the organization.

Summing up, he noted that traders dependent on the flow of tourists had a good season compared to 2020, while the Russians, although spending little, but went to Turkish resorts en masse. “We have opened the season with Russian tourists and will close it with them without any annoying obstacles. An important role in this was played by the “Certificate of Safe Holidays”, which operated in the resorts – it was he who instilled confidence in Russian, German and European tourists. The Russians started coming to us on June 23 and continue to come, because in Antalya, even in November, the weather is sunny. We predict that Russian tourists will come to us in December. However, there are still Germans, British, Poles, Ukrainians, tourists from the CIS countries, Romanians, citizens of Arab countries living in Europe – all of them also come on vacation to Turkish resorts. Fortunately, the viability of tourism has exceeded our expectations, “the official added.