The numbers are staggering: Antalya has released new data on the number of tourists

The numbers are staggering: Antalya has released new data on the number of tourists

The most popular Ukrainian resort among Ukrainian tourists, Antalya, presented stunning statistics: as of October 17, the number of tourists who arrived in Antalya by air alone reached 8.39 million people. Such statistics were presented by the Department of Culture and Tourism of the province of the resort province.

Accordingly, last year the number of tourists increased by 162%. And in the “velvet season” the number of tourists only continues to grow: from 1 to 17 October, the city received 1.22 million tourists, which is 105% more than in 2020, then the resort at the same time flew only 498 thousand tourists.

“There is a V-shaped increase in the number of tourists arriving in Antalya. The data show that we can end the year with 9 million,” – predicted the president of the Association of Tourist Hoteliers and Operators of Antalya (AKTOB) Erkan Yagji. He also did not forget to note that the main competitor – which he called the Spanish islands – received only 3.9 million tourists in the summer. And in Antalya, 58,000 tourists land every day, he added.

