The exact time when most accidents occur during a flight is established

The most dangerous moment during the flight on the plane was determined by Boeing researchers. After analyzing data on international commercial flights from 2007 to 2016, experts have identified stages of the flight, where the probability of accidents is much higher than on others.

As expected, the most dangerous were takeoff and landing, more precisely, in percentage terms, the “palm of the championship” belongs to the landing. Namely, almost half – or 48% of accidents occurred during the descent and landing of the aircraft. Despite the fact that this section of the route accounts for only 4% of the total flight time of the liner, it was the most dangerous period.

Rise and ascent was in second place and with a significant lag – it accounted for 13% of accidents. Another 13% fall on further height gain.

But the main flight time was the safest. Only 11% of the studied catastrophes occurred at this time.

In general, experts have reassured tourists – travel by air remains the safest. The chances of an average tourist getting into an accident are one in 11 million.