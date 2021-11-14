Super-early booking has begun: tours to Turkey began to sell in the summer of 2023

Tourists are so eager to go to Turkey that they have not only met the demand for 2022 tours, but have even allowed super-early booking for the 2023 season – something that has never been seen before in tourism. However, this is not about the Ukrainian, but about the British tourist market. However, it is possible that if the British experience is successful, then in Ukraine, tour operators will also take up arms.

Harry Wilson, CEO of Easyjet Holidays, who met with Diana Travel CEO Burak Tonbul in Antalya and told the Turkish side about the prospects, spoke about such a super-early booking a year and a half ahead.

According to him, Easyjet as an airline is ready to increase its capacity from 600,000 seats to Turkey to 1 million in a short time. “Our biggest goal is to make Easyjet the airline that delivers the most tourists from Europe to Turkey. As a tour operator, we are looking at sales in 2022, and we see that we are receiving massive booking requests. In addition, we also opened sales in 2023, “said Wilson.

The tour operator is expected to focus on Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum and Izmir. The most important criterion for destinations is the ratio of price and quality of hotels.

“We are currently flying in 4 directions in Turkey. Dalaman and western destinations are classic destinations that are preferred by British tourists in Turkey. Given what Antalya has to offer, both in terms of hotels and facilities outside them, we also expect that the resort will be attractive to British tourists. As Easyjet, we will continue to fly to Antalya all winter – 7 weekly flight plans from three airports in the UK, and by the summer season will begin to expand, “- added the head of the British tour operator.