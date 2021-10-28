Pros and cons of winter vacation in Antalya

An experienced tourist told about the advantages and disadvantages of a holiday in Turkey in the winter in her blog. The main advantage is expected to be very affordable prices; Disadvantages – unpredictable weather and “cut” compared to summer, the infrastructure for recreation.

“Winter is a great opportunity to relax in expensive and even very expensive hotels at a reasonable and very affordable price. Some hotels in winter do not accept guests in principle. But some hotels are open all year round. This year, Turkey plans to receive tourists for as long as possible. Prices for expensive hotels in the winter are sometimes reduced three times, “- said the tourist about the main advantage. At the same time you will receive a “high level of service” in such a hotel. The rest of the industry is also cheaper – prices in cafes and restaurants are “very affordable”, and on the street in the winter “very cheap fresh juices are sold”.

The second advantage – winter time – is a great time for sightseeing. There is no exhausting heat outside. “And this is a great opportunity to change the situation. There are definitely more sunny days here than in our middle lane, ”the tourist adds. She advises Antalya to choose for vacation, because “there is something to see in winter.” “In the evenings, life is bustling in the city. Locals spend time in cafes and restaurants, and on weekends arrange picnics and walks along the waterfront,” – says the tourist.

As for the weather, it has its advantages and disadvantages. The air temperature in the south of Turkey can fluctuate on average from 10 to 18 degrees. “The weather can change, you can get in the rainy season. It’s hard to guess. Be sure to bring warm clothes. However, T-shirts are also worth grabbing,” the tourist writes.

The expected disadvantage of winter recreation is that you can’t swim in the sea, the water cools down quickly and becomes “very cheerful”. However, “Slavic” tourists still manage to climb into the sea. “If the hotel has a swimming pool with heated water, closed from the wind, the tourists swim and sunbathe,” – added the tourist.

Another disadvantage – “keep in mind that the choice of tours at this time is very small! There are few tourists, so there is no one to offer them.” She advises tourists to plan an independent sightseeing.