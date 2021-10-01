Paradise found: the best places to visit on Santorini

Santorini has many other interesting things besides attractive beaches. Whether you love ancient castles, attractive towns on the hills, ancient ruins, harsh volcanic landscapes, small islands without traces of trees or atmospheric small fishing ports – you will find a lot of interesting things.

And the small size of Santorini means that you can see a lot in a day and still have time to swim in the ocean. The distances here are short and you can take scenic trails, public buses or a local boat (caïque). What’s even better, you are sure to find something to your liking while traveling between attractions.

Fira

The main city of Santorini occupies a famous place on top of a volcanic rock that washes the caldera. The bustling streets of Fira are intertwined with the fantasy of bleached traditional buildings, accentuated by beams of bright orange bougainvillea and dramatic indigo domes on centuries-old churches. Shops of all kinds are interspersed with restaurants, cafes, bars and other establishments. Even with the largest crowds, you can usually find shelter within walking distance of the center of Fira. Fabulous views in all directions are the norm.

Many people prefer to stay in Fira during their stay on Santorini, but it is also an easy choice for a quick stop or a day trip. From the ferry port of Athinios or the airport you can quickly get there by bus or taxi. The dock for cruise ships in Fira Skala is conveniently connected to Fira by cable car.

Museum of prehistoric Terry

Immerse yourself in the centuries-old history of Santorini in this fascinating museum located right in the fir. Among the main exhibits – a virgin golden figure of a mountain goat, dating from the 17th century BC, and ancient fossilized leaves of an olive tree, extracted from the depths of the caldera. Most of the collection was found in the rich archeological area of ​​Ancient Akrotiri on the southern edge of the island.

Among the questions you can ponder here is whether the caldera may be the mythological homeland of Atlantis (opinions differ). Signs are in Greek and English and you can easily explore the essentials in less than an hour, which is ideal if you change from one bus to another at the adjacent main bus stop. Note that the official name of Santorini is spelled differently – Thira and Thera.

Ancient Akrotiri

Something like the Greek version of Pompeii, Akrotiri was the center of Minoan civilization, which was buried in ashes after a volcanic eruption in 1613 BC. Discovered only in 1967, it continues archaeological excavations, during which new discoveries are regularly made.

The paths are shaded by canopies, and you can walk among the ancient three-story buildings with hiding places of old pottery, wall murals and other artifacts. This place has a stunning location and a beautiful view of the caldera. Guided tours are held throughout the year. You can easily get to this place by bus from Fira.

Art Space

Art Space Gallery is probably the coolest place on Santorini, in large part due to the fact that the galleries are located in the shady caves of the old winery. But, despite the temperature, the art here is simply unforgettable. Here you can see paintings, sculptures and other works of the best contemporary artists in Greece.

The galleries are free to visit and are a must stop on the busy road and bus route connecting Fira and Kamari. Wine is still produced here, and tastings only add pleasure.

Ancient Thira

Ancient Thira is an impressive place with the best archeological monuments of all Mediterranean eras. During multi-level excavations on the territory of a large complex were found buildings and artifacts of many civilizations, including Byzantine, Roman and Hellenic.

The windows overlook the ever-shining blue waters to the south. Look at intricate mosaics, market squares, houses and other objects of everyday life for millennia. Ancient Thira can be reached by a narrow winding road 3 km long from Camara or an hour hike from Perissa.

Ammoud

A Greek fishing port right off the center of the island, tiny Ammoudi is located just below Oya at the northern end of the caldera. Unlike Fira, it is not just a whitewashed cliché, the facades of the waterfront are a mixture of ruby-red stones from the surrounding rocks, complemented by a bright white solution.

Dozens of small fishing boats are anchored and you will see fishermen cleaning nets and squid. Wander the short streets and stop to eat in one of the bizarre taverns by the sea. From Oia to the port there are steep paths with several hundred steps, otherwise go by car or take a taxi.

Tiras

Tiras, a kind of mini-Santorini from another era, is an island left over from the volcanic past on the west side of the caldera. Several hundred residents lead a quiet life, free from tourism, among the beautiful natural landscape of tiny bays and hills.

The ideal way to get to know the island is an independent trip that will allow you to explore pristine beaches and attractive semi-abandoned villages. Bring a motorcycle to make your journey easier.

Part of the adventure on Tiras is a trip there. Although the route is short (only 20 minutes by boat from Ammoudi), the details are complicated as the timetable between Tiras and Ammoudi in northern Santorini and Athinios, the main ferry port, is opaque (but fares are very cheap). In addition, numerous excursion boats stop on the island every day, although you will be in a small crowd and time will be limited.

Volcanic islands

The couple’s clubs, rising from the steep slopes of two tiny islands in the center of the caldera, are the subject of social media dreams. Palia Kameni and Nea Kameni are still volcanically active, with hot springs on the former and a small and sporadic volcanic crater on the latter.

The tiny churches amaze with the coastline, and there are a couple of tiny beaches with dark pebbles and beautiful bathing.

The islands are easily accessible by numerous boat excursions from most of Santorini’s ports. However, you can also arrange for a private boat (caïque), which will provide maximum flexibility in the study. Just know that the trails here are insidious and barely noticeable. Bring everything you need, especially water.