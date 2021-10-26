Pandemic spurs domestic tourism in Turkey

Antalya, which has been visited by more than 8 million foreign visitors since the beginning of the year, is also very popular with local tourists.

The “tourist capital” of Turkey is an indispensable destination for local and foreign tourists due to its mesmerizing nature, sun, beach, as well as history and culture.

Antalya attracts millions of tourists from countries such as Russia, Germany, Ukraine and England, and at the same time has a very high potential in the domestic market.

Last season, which ended with disappointing results due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, once again confirmed the importance of local tourists for the development of the sector.

In an interview with Anadolu agency, the head of the Association of Professional Hoteliers of Turkey (POYD) Ulkay Atmaja said that the domestic market is undoubtedly important for tourism.

The domestic market is considered the locomotive of tourism, local tourists invested in the sector even when the foreign market was closed, Atmaja noted.

According to him, this year, local tourists mainly traveled on holidays, especially during the Eid al-Adha and in the summer.

Atmaja also stressed that this season has become the most active season in the domestic market. “Local tourists this year have become a lifeline for the tourism sector affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” added the source.

The head of the Kemer Promotion Foundation (KETAV) Volkan Yorulmaz, in turn, noted that despite the pandemic, Antalya received more tourists than expected.

Yorulmaz stressed that the bulk of the tourist flow to the region during the pandemic is local tourists.