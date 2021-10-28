Named 2 resorts in Turkey, where the summer season will last until December

The autumn season of 2021 turned out to be even better for Turkish resorts than the “tentative” 2019, and in some resorts hotels expect to continue until December. This was stated in the Turkish media by Yulkay Atmaka, president of the Association of Professional Hotel Managers.

“Almost all hotels are still open, despite the end of October. We have a very good October and there will also be a good winter season. There is a demand for golf, sports and congress tourism for the winter. If we do not achieve success in the winter season of 2019, it will definitely be better than the winter of 2020, “said the expert.

He also said that in some resorts the closure of hotels has already begun, as occupancy is declining. But some expect to extend the season until December and move smoothly to the New Year holidays. “Alanya has begun preparations to close some hotels, the situation is the same in Sid. It seems that the season will continue in Belek and Kunda – there is a great demand for hotels for both leisure and congresses. This is a harbinger of a good winter season, “said the expert.

He also added that in general in the province of Antalya was a good season. “Currently, the number of tourists coming to Antalya has exceeded 8 million people. By the end of the year, this figure could reach 9 million. But more important than the numbers of tourists – the possibility of extending the tourist season. Many hotels, which began closing in October, have postponed closing until mid or late November this year, “said the Turkish expert.