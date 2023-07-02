It is better not to go here: the schedule of tourist strikes in Europe has been published

Tourists planning to arrive or connect at some major European airports are advised to check the status of their flights before travel, as they may be canceled or delayed due to staff protests. The Schengenvisainfo portal has published a schedule of strikes in the transport sector that may disrupt travelers’ plans.

Workers across Europe are unhappy with high inflation rates that have kept their employers from raising wages. This led to strikes and, as a result, flight cancellations and postponements. Tourists in countries such as Italy, Sweden, Spain, and Germany are likely to face the consequences of protests and travel inconveniences.

Sweden

The Swedish trade union of transport workers has called for strikes on July 3, which will take place at Stockholm-Arlanda, Stockholm-Bromma, and Gothenburg-Landvetter airports. Passengers at the last two airports on the list will likely not be able to depart at all, as the strike is expected to affect all security staff work. While at Stockholm-Arlanda only the baggage scanners may be disrupted, travelers are advised to carry hand luggage only.

Strikes will continue on July 5, 7, 10, and 14 if no agreement on wages is reached within the timeframe set by the protesters. Tourists are advised to take this into account when planning their flights.

Italy

Italian airlines, rail operators, and public transport are expected to join a joint strike that will hit tourists hard. Public transport workers will go on strike for 24 hours on Friday 7 July, and there will be delays and disruptions to timetables everywhere from trains to ferries and the tube.

Public transport will stop running from midnight on July 6 until the early morning of July 7, and then again between 8.30 am and 5 pm, leaving people with only a few hours to use public transport. Additionally, ground staff at airports including Rome’s Fiumicino, Milan’s Malpensa, and Florence’s Amerigo Vespucci will also go on strike on July 7, causing delays.

Spain

The two-week strike at Spanish airports began on June 19, when the Spanish Union of Airline Pilots announced a third round of protests by workers at major carriers such as Air Europa and Iberia-run Air Nostrum. This resulted in the cancellation of 20% of flights and the delay of flights scheduled for that day.

Strikes at Spanish airports will take place every weekend until management and staff disputes are resolved, but a minimum number of flights will still be operated. Flight attendants are required by law to perform a certain amount of work, despite strikes.

Germany

Wage negotiations with the German trade union EVG, which represents the interests of railway and transport workers, have not been successful. This has led to numerous strikes that are expected to take place throughout the year and affect the operation of Deutsche Bahn trains.

No official strike dates have been set, but union members are expected to vote on an indefinite strike that could begin in mid-July. Lufthansa pilots may also go on strike over a pay dispute if their offers are rejected.