When we think of what is the most expensive tourist destination in the world, we usually imagine Switzerland from nearby places and probably Bora Bora and Seychelles from more remote and exotic. In fact, the most expensive place for tourists is currently occupied by the not very famous island of Vieques in Puerto Rico, called “Paradise Place”.

Vieques is located just a few kilometers off the coast of the capital of Puerto Rico and is a combination of green forests, sandy beaches and picturesque hills. Interestingly, until 2003, the island was under the control of the US Navy. After that, tourism flourished.

What is the cost and why?

One of the reasons for the very high prices for holidays on the island is that a much smaller number of tour operators are allowed to offer their services here. There is an explanation for this – the place is not very big, and Πyerto Piko wants to make a profit from it without overcrowding it. Another reason is the protection and preservation of the island thanks to the campaigns of superstars Martin Sheen, Piki Martin and Benicio Del Toro, who love ĸypopt and often choose it for their vacation.

As for prices, there is only one hotel on the island, which offers accommodation prices from … 50,000 US dollars. The second option for wealthy people is to rent a private villa, but the prices are not the same as on Airbnb. The houses are very luxurious, similar to the houses on Bora Bora, and their prices are estimated at thousands of dollars, according to Money.bg.

Restaurants on the “paradise island” are also among the most inaccessible in the world, offering organic food that reaches “sky-high” prices.

However, the main thing that makes this place so popular is its carefully guarded territory, protected status and fame brought to it by Hollywood stars and pop idols.