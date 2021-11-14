HomeTourismIn Turkey, a tourist hung on a parachute between houses
In Turkey, a tourist hung on a parachute between houses

A Russian tourist who failed to control a paraglider in Alanya was taken away by residential houses and resort hotels – for some time the girl was hanging on the corner of a high-rise building with a broken leg. The accident was reported by the Turkish media.

It is specified that the fan of extreme sports took off from the top of the 800-meter mountain Yasi Tepe in Antalya – one of the most popular places for paragliding. The peculiarity of the place for takeoff is the very close location of the center of the resort region. Paragliders in Alanya usually land on the famous beach of Cleopatra, but a tourist who at one point made a single flight, lost control of the parachute due to wind when descending, caught it on the corner of the roof and hung on the edge of a high-rise building in Kizlar Pinara in Alanya. where the hotels are located.

Eyewitnesses reported the incident to the emergency services. Firefighters and an ambulance from the capital’s Antalya municipality soon arrived at the scene. Rescuers removed the traveler with a parachute, and doctors provided first aid and took him to the hospital – the girl had a broken ankle in her right leg. The general well-being of the patient is satisfactory.

