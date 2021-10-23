In India, snowfall took 12 lives of tourists (Video)

Heavy snowfall killed 12 people in a mountainous area in northern India, according to TASS, citing local television NTV.

A 17-member tourist group went missing on Monday while crossing the border in Uttarakhand. During the rescue operation, which also involved Indian military helicopters, two survivors and the bodies of 12 dead were found. The search for three people continues.

All tourists were Indians – from the capital Delhi and the eastern state of West Bengal.

According to the authorities, more than 100 tourists who are stuck in the valleys of Dharma and Bayas in Pitogarh are also transported by air. Nainital continues to be the hardest hit area: 35 confirmed deaths.

In Champawat, 11 people died and six people died in Almore. On Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dami conducted an inventory of rain-affected areas.