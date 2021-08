From the beginning of September, accommodation in hotels in the Black Sea resorts will be cheaper by 30-50%. This was stated by the director of the Institute of Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism of Bulgaria Rumen Draganov.

According to him, in July, double rooms on the first line of all inclusive cost an average of 183 levs (94 euros), in August already 110 levs (57 euros), and from September 1, according to the forecast, the price will drop to 86 levs ( 44 euros) per day.

Source: Dnes.bg.