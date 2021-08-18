HomeEGYPTEgyptAir is launching an upgrade service on international flights
EGYPTTourism

EgyptAir is launching an upgrade service on international flights

Gleb Parfenenko
EgyptAir is launching an upgrade service on international flights

On Tuesday, EgyptAir launched an electronic upgrade service that allows passengers to upgrade from economy to business on EgyptAir international flights to Dubai, London and Milan and back via the Egyptair website.

The company’s statement says that the new function is implemented as part of the airline’s desire to diversify travel services and provide new functions to its customers.

With the new service, passengers can submit an offer based on the proposed fares available for upgrades.

This service can be used from 10 days to 48 hours before the departure of an international flight.

The airline also provides an instant transition from economy to business seven days to six hours before the departure of the flight.

EgyptAir customers can learn about the new service by visiting the website or by calling the 1717 hotline.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweathervaccinefireEntry rulesearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International