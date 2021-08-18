EgyptAir is launching an upgrade service on international flights

On Tuesday, EgyptAir launched an electronic upgrade service that allows passengers to upgrade from economy to business on EgyptAir international flights to Dubai, London and Milan and back via the Egyptair website.

The company’s statement says that the new function is implemented as part of the airline’s desire to diversify travel services and provide new functions to its customers.

With the new service, passengers can submit an offer based on the proposed fares available for upgrades.

This service can be used from 10 days to 48 hours before the departure of an international flight.

The airline also provides an instant transition from economy to business seven days to six hours before the departure of the flight.

EgyptAir customers can learn about the new service by visiting the website or by calling the 1717 hotline.