On Saturday, Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport hosted its first Swiss Air flight after a five-year hiatus. The flight from Geneva carried 62 passengers.

The plane was adopted according to the usual tradition of spraying water as soon as it landed at the airport. Passengers were presented with flowers and souvenirs.

The head of Nabil el-Maleh airport said that the flight Geneva-Sharm el-Sheikh will be performed every Saturday.