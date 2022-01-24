HomeTourismDue to bad weather, all flights were suspended: Istanbul airport was covered...
TourismTurkey

Due to bad weather, all flights were suspended: Istanbul airport was covered with snow

Gleb Parfenenko
aljazeera
aljazeera

Istanbul International Airport was covered with snow. All flights have been suspended due to bad weather. This was reported by the Telegram-channel Mash.

The runways are covered with snow, and the hangars even fall from the weight.

“It turned out that Istanbul is absolutely not ready for snow. Everything is paralyzed, literally everything. Nobody arrives at the airport. Nobody leaves from here. My flight was supposed to fly to Moscow at 12 o’clock. It’s 6 pm, I’m still here. No information “Apart from the fact that it has been canceled, I don’t have it. No water or food. Children sleep on the floor. People are endlessly waiting in line and waiting for some information. But it feels like it will take a day or even two,” said the tourist. which is now at Istanbul Airport.

Earlier, weather forecasters warned Istanbul residents about heavy snowfalls that will cover the city for several days, more details at the link.

Follow us on: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter

Popular rubrics

TourismCOVID Travel NewsUSALifeStyleEgyptTurkeyRussiaMedicineUkraine

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicweatherTalibanJoe Bidenplane

Social networks

Warning

Full publication (reprint) of dip.org.ua materials on social networks is prohibited. Partial reprinting (up to 30% of the material) is possible if there is an active hyperlink to the source of the publication and a clickable link to the page dip.org.ua on social networks at the beginning of the post.

When using dip.org.ua materials on other Internet sites, a direct active hyperlink to the page containing the original publication is mandatory. The link should be visible and located at the beginning of the publication. Otherwise we will swear.

The site may contain content that is not suitable for viewing by people under 16 years of age.

© 2022 DIP - Tourist portal