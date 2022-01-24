Due to bad weather, all flights were suspended: Istanbul airport was covered with snow

Istanbul International Airport was covered with snow. All flights have been suspended due to bad weather. This was reported by the Telegram-channel Mash.

The runways are covered with snow, and the hangars even fall from the weight.

“It turned out that Istanbul is absolutely not ready for snow. Everything is paralyzed, literally everything. Nobody arrives at the airport. Nobody leaves from here. My flight was supposed to fly to Moscow at 12 o’clock. It’s 6 pm, I’m still here. No information “Apart from the fact that it has been canceled, I don’t have it. No water or food. Children sleep on the floor. People are endlessly waiting in line and waiting for some information. But it feels like it will take a day or even two,” said the tourist. which is now at Istanbul Airport.

Earlier, weather forecasters warned Istanbul residents about heavy snowfalls that will cover the city for several days.