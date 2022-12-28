China to cancel PCR testing for tourists

HomeChinaChina to cancel PCR testing for tourists
From January 8, 2023, China will ease quarantine restrictions for those entering the country. This was reported by China Central Television on Monday, citing local authorities, and DIP says.

At the same time, arriving in China must undergo PCR testing 48 hours before departure. In case of a negative result, they can enter the PRC without requesting a health code at the embassy or consulate when filling out a customs health declaration.

In addition, China is abolishing the need to quarantine upon arrival.

The country imposed entry restrictions for people arriving from abroad in 2020, at the very beginning of the pandemic, by closing land border crossings and imposing mandatory quarantine. Initially, the isolation period was three weeks, now it is five days.

