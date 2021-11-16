A period of decline has begun for Turkish tourism: the culprit has already been found, and this is not a code

The return of the Russian tourist flow to Egypt and especially the opening of charters to the resorts of the Pyramid country was a major disappointment for Turkish hotels.

Although the Russian tourist flow to Turkey was expected to be reduced to a minimum due to the end of the summer tourist season, Turkish tourist media are very disappointed to note that Ukrainians and Russians wishing to spend their New Year’s holidays abroad were heading to Egypt, not Turkey. and precisely in connection with the launch of charter flights, as well as because of the cheaper price of tours to Egypt than to Turkey – almost 40-50%.

We will remind, the last ten days of December the number of tourists in Egypt will reach a peak, as a result of hotels they can not suffice. The warning was issued in an interview with Al-Watan by Atef Abdel Latif, a member of the South Sinai Tourism Investors Association. Read the details at the link.

Despite the fact that Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada had a large shortage of hotel rooms in November, demand exceeded supply and currently continue to exceed, Ukrainian and Russian tour operators say that Egypt ranks first among holiday destinations in November and December. .

Turkey has receded into the background and is already “competing” with the Dominican Republic. They are followed by Cuba and the United Arab Emirates in the ranking of advantages.