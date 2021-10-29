New destinations with Prague, Kyiv and Odessa became known in the list

Brand new connections will be offered during the winter season. Wizz Air offers flights from Prague to Rome, Catania and Naples, and Smartwings adds flights to Dubai and London.

From Sunday, October 31, 2021, the winter flight schedule will start, offering direct flights from Vaclav Havel Prague Airport to 92 destinations, including such exotic countries as Kenya, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. There will also be new routes on the winter flight schedule, for example, to Tel Aviv, Naples, Odessa, Kiev, Dubai and Amsterdam. The launch of basic Eurowings operations will also help to restore and further develop air traffic.

According to the winter flight schedule for 2021, direct flights from / to Prague will be operated by 47 airlines. The German company Eurowings, part of the Lufthansa Group, is opening its base at Prague Airport. Its two Airbus A319s will provide connections to 13 European destinations, including the Canary Islands and Barcelona. Ryanair has scheduled flights from Prague to 26 cities, including popular destinations such as London, Krakow and Dublin. According to the winter flight schedule, Smartwings Group will operate connections to almost 20 destinations, such as the Canary Islands, Madeira, Hurghada, Paris and Stockholm. Direct long-haul charter flights to exotic destinations such as the Maldives, Punta Cana, Mombasa, Cancun and Zanzibar will also be available from Vaclav Havel Prague Airport.

British Airways will reconnect Prague with City Airport in central London, Czech Airlines will resume flights to Copenhagen, Ryanair will resume direct flights to Barcelona, ​​Paris and Manchester, and Jet2.com will resume its flights to Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.

In addition, brand new connections will be available during the winter season. Wizz Air offers flights from Prague to Rome, Catania and Naples, and Smartwings adds flights to Dubai and London. The route to Tel Aviv will be operated by Israir Airlines, Blue Bird Airways and Arkia Airlines in the winter season of 2021. There will also be completely new routes, namely the Prague-Odessa route, thanks to Bees Airline, and a new SkyUp Airlines flight to Kyiv. Ryanair’s new routes will improve accessibility to Warsaw and Naples. Vueling will increase the number of flights to Amsterdam, and Blue Air – to Bucharest, launching a new route.

Along with the new destinations, the frequency of connections on existing routes will increase compared to the summer flight schedule. For example, British Airways will increase the number of flights to London to twice a day, adding a morning flight to Heathrow Airport for transfers to the United States. Brussels Airlines, which operates passengers to Brussels up to eleven times a week, is one of the companies that will fly from / to Prague more often than on the summer schedule. Ryanair will offer the same number of frequencies to Milan and increase the number of flights to Dublin, Venice, Brussels and Bologna. Flydubai will serve more flights to Dubai with departures up to seven times a week. There will also be more flights on the Transavia route to Eindhoven.

Restored direct connections from Prague:

Barcelona – Ryanair

Birmingham – Jet2.com

Copenhagen – Czech Airlines

Leeds – Jet2.com

London / City – British Airways

Manchester – Jet2.com

Manchester – Ryanair

Newcastle – Jet2.com

Paris / Beauvais – Ryanair

New direct connections from Prague:

Amsterdam – Vueling

Bucharest – Blue air

Dubai – Smartwings

Catania – Wizz Air

Kyiv – SkyUp Airlines

London / Heathrow – Smartwings

Naples – Wizz Air

Naples – Ryanair

Odessa – BeesAirline

Rome / Fiumicino – Wizz Air

Such Aviv – Israir, Blue Bird Airways, Arkia Airlines

Warsaw / Modlin – Ryanair

Eurowings Connections with new base in Prague: Athens, Barcelona, ​​Birmingham, Bristol, Dusseldorf, Fuerteventura, Copenhagen, Cologne, Malaga, Milan / Malpensa, Tel Aviv, Tenerife, Zagreb

Selected routes with increased frequency compared to the summer season:

British Airways – London / Heathrow – increased to 14 flights per week

Brussels Airlines – Brussels / Zaventem – increased to 11 flights per week

Flydubai – Dubai – increased to 7 flights per week

Ryanair – Venice / Treviso – increased to 4 flights per week

Ryanair – Bologna – Ryanair – increased to 4 flights per week

Ryanair – Brussels / Charleroi – increased to 1 flight per week

Ryanair – Dublin – increased to 6 flights per week

Ryanair – Milan / Bergamo – increased to 11 flights per week

Transavia – Eindhoven – increased to 4 flights a week