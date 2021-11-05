Flights: Why You Can Lose Free Cancellations and Rebookings in 2022

Flights were one of the most affected services during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting airlines to create new flexible cancellation and rebooking policies. However, this policy may come to an end.

When Covid-19 caught fire, vacations and travel plans were canceled as borders closed and quarantine ensued. Following an unprecedented push for reimbursement, airlines have begun to introduce flexible policies for cancellations and changes of flights amid the current uncertainty.

But as more countries around the world begin to restore some form of “normalcy”, this policy may soon come to an end.

Many cancellation terms have specific dates.

In some cases, this means that cancellations and changes only apply to flights booked before a certain date or trips that depart during a certain period of time.

As the pandemic is far from over, some airlines continue to “revise” policies, while others have confirmed that they will maintain flexible cancellations and bookings for the new year.

British Airways

British Airways customers who are unable to travel or have chosen not to travel may change their flight date without charge.

This applies to all travel scheduled for August 31, 2022.

However, customers will have to pay any difference in fares between their initial and new flights.

Customers who have booked trips from March 3, 2020, which must be completed by August 31, 2022, may also change their destination and date of their booking.

British Airways states: “We will cancel your booking on your behalf and send you an e-mail voucher for the cost of your booking, valid until September 30, 2023.”

The new trip, both departure and return, must be completed by September 30, 2023.

Customers can cancel their booking in exchange for a voucher for the cost of their initial trip.

This applies to customers who have booked before March 3, 2020 for travel that is scheduled to begin before February 28, 2021, or customers who have booked a room after March 3, 2020, for trips to be completed by August 31, 2022.

The voucher must be used during the trip, which will be completed by September 30, 2022.

easyJet

easyJet now allows customers to reschedule their flight for free to a new date or destination at any time, two hours before departure.

However, this only applies to “this year’s” flights.

easyJet claims that this rule “applies to changes made before December 31, 2021 inclusive.

Orange Carrier “continues to review” its policies, the future of which is unknown.

However, customers can change flights booked next year without charging a fee until the end of September 2022.

The airline also has a permanent “Promise of Protection”, which offers a price guarantee, a promise of a refund and the freedom to change weekends 28 days before departure without a fee.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic allows customers who have booked flights or package holidays on or after March 3, 2020, which must depart before April 30, 2022, to change the flight as many times as they required.

This includes dates and destination. However, any increased cost of the flight must be paid.

Virgin Atlantic did not specify what her plans are for the future.

Ryanair

Ryanair now offers customers “free” flight changes.

However, this policy only applies to 2021 and “excludes 2022.”

Ryanair states: “You can make two flight changes without charging for a change of flight for bookings made between June 10, 2020 and September 30, 2021, for travel until December 31 2021 “. Fare may vary.