Thailand has legalized a popular local drug

HomeTHAILANDThailand has legalized a popular local drug
Gleb Parfenenko
Thai authorities have legalized the use of the drug plant Mitragina specsiosa, also known as Krat. It has been widespread among the local population for centuries, but is still on the list of banned drugs.

Krat is used in traditional Thai medicine and is a leading opiate with a mild euphoric effect. It causes feelings of empathy, increased libido, changes in the ability to focus, numbness, heat and sweating.

The leaves of the plant contain mitraginine, and they are chewed as a substitute for opiates and stimulants in Thailand and Southeast Asia, mostly members of the working class.

The local Muslim population prepares a cheap narcotic drink called 4×100 from the leaves. In addition to kratom, it contains cough syrup and Coca-Cola, as well as marijuana.

The decision to legalize was made against the background of the growing number of drug-addicted young people in the country.

