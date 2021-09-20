The world boxing champion was dropped from the plane for wearing a mask under his nose

Boxing world champion Amir Khan was dropped from an American Airlines plane for improperly wearing a mask, BGNES reports.

The 34-year-old Briton himself said that the police took him off the plane after a complaint from an airline employee.

Khan’s colleague, with whom he flew from New York to Colorado Springs, was also landed.

“My friend and I were taken off the plane. I think it’s disgusting and disrespectful. Now, instead of playing sports, I’m stuck in New York for another day,” he said.

Khan was on his way to Colorado Springs, where he was to continue preparations for the fight against Kelly Brook.

Khan held the belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) from 2009 to 2011. In professional boxing, the Briton has 34 wins and five losses.