Ronaldo was entered in the Guinness Book of Records

Manchester United and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has entered the Guinness Book of Records for the most goals scored at the national team level.

This week, the 36-year-old Portuguese set a new record by scoring twice in the match against Wales.

Now he has 111 goals for the Portuguese national team, which is two more than Ali Daei for the Iranian national team.

“Thanks to the Guinness Book of Records. It’s always nice when you are recognized as a world record holder. Let’s continue our journey and raise the bar even higher,” Ronaldo wrote on social media, posing with a Guinness certificate.